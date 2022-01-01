Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana cake in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve banana cake

Item pic

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Cake$6.95
More about YUMMEFY
Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate and Banana Mousse Cake$12.00
cocoa nib crumb, banana caramel
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Spinach Salad

Pies

Kimchi

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Taco Salad

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston