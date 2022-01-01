Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Beef Salad$13.00
Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce and served with a spicy Thai dressing. Extra hot.
More about Shiki - Homewood
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco Salad$11.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
Beef Taco Salad$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
NORI Thai and Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Beef Salad$12.95
Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, spring mix, with spicy Thai dressing.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Beef Brisket$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked beef brisket
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco Salad$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Beef Brisket$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked beef brisket
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

Gadsden

