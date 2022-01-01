Beef salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve beef salad
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Spicy Beef Salad
|$13.00
Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce and served with a spicy Thai dressing. Extra hot.
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Beef Taco Salad
|$11.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Spicy Beef Salad
|$12.95
Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, spring mix, with spicy Thai dressing.
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Picado Salad w/ Beef Brisket
|$17.50
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked beef brisket
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham
|Beef Taco Salad
|$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.