Beef soup in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Beef Soup
Birmingham restaurants that serve beef soup
Yum Yai 280 - At Greystone
5426 US-280, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Beef Noodle Soup
$15.00
More about Yum Yai 280 - At Greystone
Troup's Pizza
3144 Heights Village, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Hearty Beef and Vegetable Soup
$0.00
Brisket, Vegetables, Corn, Potatoes, Green Beans, Carrots, Tomatoes
More about Troup's Pizza
