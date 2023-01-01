Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Yum Yai 280 - At Greystone

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Yum Yai 280 - At Greystone
Troup's Pizza image

 

Troup's Pizza

3144 Heights Village, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hearty Beef and Vegetable Soup$0.00
Brisket, Vegetables, Corn, Potatoes, Green Beans, Carrots, Tomatoes
More about Troup's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Eel

Chocolate Cake

Pineapple Fried Rice

Wedge Salad

Volcano Rolls

Garden Salad

Veggie Burgers

California Rolls

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston