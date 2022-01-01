Bread pudding in Birmingham

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
The Little London image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Little London

162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef T’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream$7.00
A food truck favorite so we kept it. We don't want to give away all our secrets so there's bread, there's vanilla, there's cream.... it's a hug.
More about The Little London
The Fig Tree Cafe image

 

The Fig Tree Cafe

3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.95
Made from scratch and served with all our Southern love!
More about The Fig Tree Cafe
Bread Pudding Pancakes image

 

Ruby Sunshine

5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine
Bread Pudding Pancakes image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Homewood Gourmet

1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel$3.75
More about Homewood Gourmet

