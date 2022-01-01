Bread pudding in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve bread pudding
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$6.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Little London
162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham
|Chef T’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream
|$7.00
A food truck favorite so we kept it. We don't want to give away all our secrets so there's bread, there's vanilla, there's cream.... it's a hug.
The Fig Tree Cafe
3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham
|Bread Pudding
|$6.95
Made from scratch and served with all our Southern love!
Ruby Sunshine
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
