Brisket in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve brisket
SLIDE
1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale
|12-HOUR BRISKET
|$7.00
slow smoked beef brisket with melted white American cheese and brown sugar glaze on a crafted bun
brick & tin
2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
brick & tin
214 20th St N, Birmingham
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)
|$6.50
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
5363 US-280 B100, Hoover
|Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)
|$6.50
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro