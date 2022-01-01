Brisket in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve brisket

12-HOUR BRISKET image

 

SLIDE

1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12-HOUR BRISKET$7.00
slow smoked beef brisket with melted white American cheese and brown sugar glaze on a crafted bun
More about SLIDE
Brisket image

 

brick & tin

2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
More about brick & tin
Brisket image

 

brick & tin

214 20th St N, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
More about brick & tin
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)$6.50
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)$6.50
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
The Current at Cahaba image

 

The Current at Cahaba

4500 5th Ave S., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Melt$11.00
House Smoked Brisket, Cheddar + Provel Cheese, Caramelized Onions with Cahaba Rum BBQ Sauce on a Bun.
More about The Current at Cahaba

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Corn Dogs

Pies

Kale Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Rolls

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston