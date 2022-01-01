Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bruschetta in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Bruschetta
Birmingham restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA
Bettola
2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham
Avg 4.4
(1562 reviews)
Bruschetta
$12.00
More about Bettola
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$10.00
Feta, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil & olive oil over fried eggplant and toasted French bread.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
