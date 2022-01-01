Cannolis in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA
Iron City Pizza Company
2005 11th Ave S, Birmingham
|Cannoli
|$7.00
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Crispy cookie shell filled with chocolate chip cream& drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Nothing But Noodles - AL
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|Cannoli
|$5.00
A flaky pastry filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup.