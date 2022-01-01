Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve cannolis

Iron City Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Iron City Pizza Company

2005 11th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$7.00
More about Iron City Pizza Company
Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$6.00
Crispy cookie shell filled with chocolate chip cream& drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$5.00
A flaky pastry filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup.
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL
BOCCA Ristorante image

 

BOCCA Ristorante

2312 2nd Ave N, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (539 reviews)
Cannoli - each$5.00
More about BOCCA Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Chicken Soup

Arugula Salad

Curry

Gumbo

Corn Dogs

Kale Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Lasagna

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston