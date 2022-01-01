Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Cappuccino
Birmingham restaurants that serve cappuccino
Ruby Sunshine
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham
No reviews yet
French Truck Cappuccino
$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
More about Ruby Sunshine
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$6.00
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Coconut Soup
Vegetable Fried Rice
Steak Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Turkey Wraps
Banana Cake
Mahi Mahi
Roti
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston