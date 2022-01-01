Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Caprese Salad
Birmingham restaurants that serve caprese salad
Pizza Grace
2212 Morris Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Local Caprese Salad
$14.00
More about Pizza Grace
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$12.00
Thick-sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
