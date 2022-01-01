Ceviche in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve ceviche
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
|Tostada Ceviche
|$4.75
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Seafood ceviche
|$13.00
Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Lemon, Lime,
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Ceviche
|$12.00
Shrimp, Mahi, pico, avocado, lime, and cilantro
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Gulf seafood, avocado, agave lime dressing, serrano, cilantro
Cayo Coco
2015 1st Ave North, Birmingham
|Ceviche
|$17.00
Tuna, Grouper, Bay Scallops, Sweet Peppers, Ginger, Citrus, Plantain Chips