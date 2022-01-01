Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve ceviche

La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Ceviche$4.75
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
Item pic

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood ceviche$13.00
Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Lemon, Lime,
More about Shiki - Homewood
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$12.00
Shrimp, Mahi, pico, avocado, lime, and cilantro
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$15.00
Gulf seafood, avocado, agave lime dressing, serrano, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Cayo Coco image

 

Cayo Coco

2015 1st Ave North, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$17.00
Tuna, Grouper, Bay Scallops, Sweet Peppers, Ginger, Citrus, Plantain Chips
More about Cayo Coco
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$15.00
Gulf seafood, avocado, agave lime dressing, serrano, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

