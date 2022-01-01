Chicken burritos in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Burrito Bowl - Smoked Chicken$11.49
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken
Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken
Classic Burrito Bowl - Smoked Chicken$11.49
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

