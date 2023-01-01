Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried steaks in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
Avg 4.7
(391 reviews)
Hibachi Steak & Chicken
$25.95
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Mt Laurel
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
$24.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Mt Laurel
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Banana Cake
Arugula Salad
Rib Tips
Chopped Salad
Noodle Soup
Veggie Quesadillas
Mango Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston