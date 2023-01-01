Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

NORI Thai and Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibachi Steak & Chicken$25.95
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Mt Laurel

3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$24.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Mt Laurel

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Banana Cake

Arugula Salad

Rib Tips

Chopped Salad

Noodle Soup

Veggie Quesadillas

Mango Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston