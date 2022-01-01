Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken noodles

YUMMEFY image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Singapore Noodles$11.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with garlic and cooked with egg, chicken, house made sauce, bell pepper, bean sprout, onions and house made seasoning.
More about YUMMEFY
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Noodle - Quart$14.00
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Noodle - Quart$14.00
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Noodle - Quart$14.00
More about Ashley Mac's
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken noodle soup$7.00
Bite size pieces of chicken, carrots, green onion, mushrooms and egg noodles all come together in our freshly made chicken broth.
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Donut Holes

Curly Fries

Pineapple Fried Rice

Volcano Rolls

Fish And Chips

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chips And Salsa

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston