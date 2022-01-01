Chicken pot pies in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Chicken Pot Pie - Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Chicken Pot Pie - Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Chicken Pot Pie - Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
4730 Chace Circle, Hoover
|Chicken Pot Pie - Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3