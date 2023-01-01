Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rice soup in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken rice soup

Ampersandwich

4124 3rd Avenue S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Wild Rice Soup$5.50
More about Ampersandwich
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wild Rice Soup Cup$5.00
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

