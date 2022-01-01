Chicken sandwiches in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Fennec - Birmingham
The Fennec - Birmingham
1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
|CRAFT'S CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
More about Saw's Juke Joint
Saw's Juke Joint
1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham
|Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Saw's BBQ Avondale
215 41st St S, Birmingham
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Saw's BBQ - Homewood
Saw's BBQ - Homewood
1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
More about OvenBird Restaurant
OvenBird Restaurant
2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham
|Fried Chicken Sandwiches
|$40.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
More about Carrigan's Beer Garden
Carrigan's Beer Garden
2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Springer Mountain hot fried chicken strips, garlic chile paste, pickles, Hinkel's bread roll, served with side of garlic ginger slaw and tots with your choice of house dipping sauce
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
Greenhouse - Homewood
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
GH Chicken Salad on house-made fruity nutty sourdough.
More about Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Cahaba Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
More about Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine
1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Homewood Gourmet
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Homewood Gourmet
1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast with mozzarella cheese, sun dried tomato and basil pesto
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
2701 18th St South\nSuite 100, Homewood
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.