Chicken sandwiches in Birmingham

Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich image

 

The Fennec - Birmingham

1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
CRAFT'S CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Saw's Juke Joint image

 

Saw's Juke Joint

1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Saw's BBQ Avondale image

 

Saw's BBQ Avondale

215 41st St S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Saw's BBQ - Homewood image

 

Saw's BBQ - Homewood

1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.49
OvenBird Restaurant image

 

OvenBird Restaurant

2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwiches$40.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
Carrigan's Beer Garden image

 

Carrigan's Beer Garden

2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Springer Mountain hot fried chicken strips, garlic chile paste, pickles, Hinkel's bread roll, served with side of garlic ginger slaw and tots with your choice of house dipping sauce
Greenhouse - Homewood image

 

Greenhouse - Homewood

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
GH Chicken Salad on house-made fruity nutty sourdough.
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill

705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
Mudtown Eat & Drink image

 

Mudtown Eat & Drink

3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cahaba Chicken Sandwich$13.00
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2462 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Sunshine

5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Pesto Chicken Sandwich image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Homewood Gourmet

1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast with mozzarella cheese, sun dried tomato and basil pesto
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

2701 18th St South\nSuite 100, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ferus on 41st

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or Fried sauce tenders on sourdough with house slaw
