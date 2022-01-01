Chicken taco salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Ross Bridge - Ross Bridge
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Ross Bridge - Ross Bridge
3623 market Street Suite 201, Hoover
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.00
Grilled fajita chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.