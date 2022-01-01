Chicken tenders in Birmingham

Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Saw's Juke Joint image

 

Saw's Juke Joint

1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.50
More about Saw's Juke Joint
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$13.00
Fresh battered tenderloins, seasoned & fried, with a side of honey mustard.
Kids Chicken Finger$8.00
Golden fried chicken tenderloin served with fries
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Chicken Finger Plate$12.00
6 breaded chicken tenders served with French fries or
sweet potato fries
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Item pic

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
No. 7 - Chicken Finger Combo$11.99
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
More about The Purple Onion -
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
No. 7 - Chicken Finger Combo$11.99
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
More about The Purple Onion
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image

 

Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill

705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's chicken tenders$6.00
served with choice of side
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of side
More about Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
Mudtown Eat & Drink image

 

Mudtown Eat & Drink

3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Platter$14.00
Chicken Fingers$5.00
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Kids Chicken Tender image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

616 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Soho Social image

 

Soho Social

1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
Chicken Fingers$16.00
More about Soho Social
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Craft's on Church St. image

 

Craft's on Church St.

49 Church St, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket
More about Craft's on Church St.

