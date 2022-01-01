Chicken tenders in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
Fresh battered tenderloins, seasoned & fried, with a side of honey mustard.
|Kids Chicken Finger
|$8.00
Golden fried chicken tenderloin served with fries
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$12.00
6 breaded chicken tenders served with French fries or
sweet potato fries
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|No. 7 - Chicken Finger Combo
|$11.99
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|No. 7 - Chicken Finger Combo
|$11.99
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham
|Kid's chicken tenders
|$6.00
served with choice of side
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of side
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$14.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
Half Shell Oyster House
616 29th St S, Birmingham
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Soho Social
1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$16.00
