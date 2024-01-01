Chocolate bars in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chocolate bars
More about Cookie Fix - Homewood
COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Cookie Fix - Homewood
2854 18th Street, Homewood
|Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Bar
|$4.35
triple chocolate cookie base with cheesecake filling topped with chocolate chip cookie
More about Cookie Fix - Cahaba Heights
Cookie Fix - Cahaba Heights
3152 Heights Village, Vestavia
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar
|$4.35
triple chocolate chip bottom, cheesecake filling, chocolate chip topping