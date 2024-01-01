Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Cookie Fix - Homewood

2854 18th Street, Homewood

Avg 4.9 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Bar$4.35
triple chocolate cookie base with cheesecake filling topped with chocolate chip cookie
More about Cookie Fix - Homewood
Item pic

 

Cookie Fix - Cahaba Heights

3152 Heights Village, Vestavia

Avg 4.8 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar$4.35
triple chocolate chip bottom, cheesecake filling, chocolate chip topping
More about Cookie Fix - Cahaba Heights
Item pic

 

Cookie Fix Now Brock's Gap

1021 Brocks Gap Parkway, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar$4.35
triple chocolate chip bottom, cheesecake
filling, chocolate chip topping
More about Cookie Fix Now Brock's Gap

