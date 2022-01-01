Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chopped chicken salad in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Chopped Chicken Salad
Birmingham restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham
Avg 4.4
(2462 reviews)
CHOPPED SALAD W/ CHICKEN
$12.59
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
2701 18th St South\nSuite 100, Homewood
No reviews yet
CHOPPED SALAD W/ CHICKEN
$12.59
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Curry
Mango Salad
Black Bean Soup
Spinach Salad
Crab Sticks
Kale Salad
Tuna Salad
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston