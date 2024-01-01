Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve club salad

Consumer pic

 

East 59 Cafe at Lee Branch

701 Doug Baker Blvd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Salad$9.75
grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, egg, tomato, + crunchy onions
More about East 59 Cafe at Lee Branch
Item pic

 

Monday Night Brewing - Birmingham - Social Club

14 12th St S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Social Club Salad$0.00
Lush mixed greens topped with elote, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, pickled onions, and guacamole.Tossed in your choice of creamy jalapeño ranch or tangy cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
More about Monday Night Brewing - Birmingham - Social Club

Gadsden

