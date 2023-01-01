Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve crab salad

Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood - 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Salad$5.00
More about Shiki - Homewood - 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109
Banner pic

 

Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village

2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Crab Salad$3.99
More about Maki Fresh - Cahaba Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Mexican Pizza

Collard Greens

Shrimp Soup

Fish Tacos

Triple Chocolate Cake

Lassi

Meatloaf

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston