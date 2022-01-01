Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab sticks in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Crab Sticks
Birmingham restaurants that serve crab sticks
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
Avg 4.7
(391 reviews)
Kani / Crab Stick- Sashimi
$5.75
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover
Avg 4.4
(723 reviews)
Crab Stick
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Gadsden
