Crepes in Birmingham

Main pic

 

Santos Coffee - XO Homewood - 2908 18th Street South

2908 18th Street South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepe$3.40
Savory Crepe$11.40
Sweet Crepe$11.20
More about Santos Coffee - XO Homewood - 2908 18th Street South
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House- BHM, ALABAMA

1931 11th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Kijafa Crepes$9.65
A Danish favorite? Three delicate crepes filled and topped with Montmorency cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Continental Crepes$9.20
Three delicate crepes rolled with sour cream tempered with Triple Sec and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot tropical syrup.
Fresh Fruit Crepes$11.05
Our tender crepe filled and topped with luscious fresh fruit in season and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Strawberry, apple or tropical syrup served on request. Solid butter served on request.
More about Original Pancake House- BHM, ALABAMA
Restaurant banner

 

Santos Coffee - Hoover - 1021 Brocks Gap Pkwy \nSuite 101

1021 Brocks Gap Pkwy \nSuite 101, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Crepe$11.20
More about Santos Coffee - Hoover - 1021 Brocks Gap Pkwy \nSuite 101

