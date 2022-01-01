Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tacos in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Crispy Tacos
Birmingham restaurants that serve crispy tacos
UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S
2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Taco
$3.50
Asian slaw, remoulade, sriracha, lime, cilantro
More about UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Beef Crispy Taco
$4.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
