Crispy tacos in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Main pic

 

UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S

2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Taco$3.50
Asian slaw, remoulade, sriracha, lime, cilantro
More about UMAMI - 2808 7TH AVE S
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Crispy Taco$4.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline

Gadsden

