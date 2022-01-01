Curry in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve curry
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Coconut Curry
|$11.95
Chicken or tofu cooked with fresh coconut flakes, coconut creamy milk and house spices.
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Masaman Curry
|$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
|Panang Curry Pot Sticker
|$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Pot Sticker With Panang Curry
|$8.95
Delicate vegetable and pork dumpling served with panang sauce.
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
5426 US-280, Birmingham
|Paneang Curry dinner R)
A red curry made from red chili peppers, bay leafs and other spices. Cooked with your choice of meats, bell pepper, broccoli , peas&carrots, snap beans and basil leafs. Served with rice
|Massamun Curry dinner R)
The richest and the mildest of all curry with a hint of bay leaf, star anise, cardamom and cinnamon. Slow cooked with potato and carrots topped with avocado and cashews. Served with rice.
|Pineapple Curry Fried Rice
|$16.00
A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and a combination of shrimp and chicken.
Abhi Eatery and Bar
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham
|Coconut Curry Soup
|$5.00
Scallions