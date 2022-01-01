Curry in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve curry

5161d1e5-a2c6-469f-9cd7-0ac7b4129e7b image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry$11.95
Chicken or tofu cooked with fresh coconut flakes, coconut creamy milk and house spices.
More about YUMMEFY
Item pic

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masaman Curry$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
Panang Curry Pot Sticker$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
More about Shiki - Homewood
Pot Sticker With Panang Curry image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pot Sticker With Panang Curry$8.95
Delicate vegetable and pork dumpling served with panang sauce.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Paneang Curry dinner R) image

 

Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paneang Curry dinner R)
A red curry made from red chili peppers, bay leafs and other spices. Cooked with your choice of meats, bell pepper, broccoli , peas&carrots, snap beans and basil leafs. Served with rice
Massamun Curry dinner R)
The richest and the mildest of all curry with a hint of bay leaf, star anise, cardamom and cinnamon. Slow cooked with potato and carrots topped with avocado and cashews. Served with rice.
Pineapple Curry Fried Rice$16.00
A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and a combination of shrimp and chicken.
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Soup$5.00
Scallions
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Soup$6.00
With scallions
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

