Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve dum biryani

Item pic

 

Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway

22 Green Springs Highway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani$0.00
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, rice, and spices that are steamed together.
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani$11.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani is a sour tasting savory chicken and rice dish that includes chicken, Gongura leaves, rice, and spices that are steamed together.
More about Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway
Main pic

 

Hyderabad House Alabama - 1694 Montgomery Hwy Suite # 118

1694 Montgomery Hwy Suite # 118, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veg Dum Biryani Regular$12.00
Egg Dum Biryani Regular$12.00
Paneer Dum Biryani Regular$13.00
More about Hyderabad House Alabama - 1694 Montgomery Hwy Suite # 118

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Salad Wrap

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Tikka Masala

Veggie Quesadillas

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Burritos

Tofu Soup

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston