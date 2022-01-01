Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dumplings in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Dumplings
Birmingham restaurants that serve dumplings
UMAMI
2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham
No reviews yet
50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)
$6.00
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds
More about UMAMI
Meals by Misty - Homewood
2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood
No reviews yet
Chicken and Dumplings
$15.00
Chicken & Dumplings - Frozen
$15.00
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Mango Salad
Baklava
Fried Rice
Corn Dogs
Pancakes
Seaweed Salad
Black Bean Soup
Gyoza
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston