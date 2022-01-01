Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve dumplings

UMAMI

2808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)$6.00
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds
More about UMAMI
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty - Homewood

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Dumplings$15.00
Chicken & Dumplings - Frozen$15.00
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood

