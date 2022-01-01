Eel in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve eel
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Eel (Unagi)
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Eel roll
|$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Side Eel Sauce
|$0.55
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$9.00
|To Go EEL Sauce
|$0.75
|Unagi / Eel Nigiri
|$6.75
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover
|Eel (Unagi)
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Eel roll
|$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Side Eel Sauce
|$0.55