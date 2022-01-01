Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel (Unagi)
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Eel roll$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Side Eel Sauce$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
NORI Thai and Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
To Go EEL Sauce$0.75
Unagi / Eel Nigiri$6.75
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel (Unagi)
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Eel roll$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Side Eel Sauce$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Eel Nigiri$7.00
Electric Eel Roll$15.00
Crab , avocado , cucumber topped with smoked eel and eel sauce
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Veggie Burritos

Chicken Wraps

Cobbler

Turkey Clubs

Grits

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Snapper

Pretzels

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston