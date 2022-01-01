Egg sandwiches in Birmingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mugshots Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
HAILEY P'S EGG SANDWICH$4.99
Fresh fried egg served on a sourdough bun.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Fried Egg and American cheese on Texas Toast.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Eggs and American cheese on Texas Toast.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Bacon, Eggs and American cheese on Texas Toast.
More about The Purple Onion

