Egg sandwiches in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|HAILEY P'S EGG SANDWICH
|$4.99
Fresh fried egg served on a sourdough bun.
More about The Purple Onion
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Fried Egg and American cheese on Texas Toast.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Bacon, Eggs and American cheese on Texas Toast.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Bacon, Eggs and American cheese on Texas Toast.