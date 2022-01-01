Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve enchiladas

Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Enchiladas -Sm.$15.50
serves 2-3
More about Ashley Mac's
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchilada$15.00
Sauteed shrimp & pico folded into a blue corn tortilla & our fire roasted poblano chile crm sc.
Santa Fe Enchilada$14.00
Blue corn tort, grilled chk, onions, bell peppers& jack chz smothered in green chile sc with sr crm & sliced avocado.
Jr Chix Enchilada$7.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Enchiladas -Sm.$15.50
serves 2-3
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Enchiladas -Sm.$15.50
serves 2-3
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Enchiladas -Sm.$15.50
serves 2-3
More about Ashley Mac's
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty - Homewood

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thursday: Beef Enchiladas, Street Corn, Tortilla Chips and Creamy Jalapeno Dip
Beef Enchilada Bake
Beef Enchiladas, Street Corn, Creamy Jalapeno Dip, Fresh Salsa, Tortilla Chips, and a Sombrero! Serves 5-6$47.00
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood
8ea55f72-60e7-4c3c-b402-c1d20525c74b image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Homewood Gourmet

1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada sm$23.00
More about Homewood Gourmet

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Crab Cakes

Fried Pickles

Cake

Fish Sandwiches

Snapper

Green Beans

Kale Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston