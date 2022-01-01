Enchiladas in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve enchiladas
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Beef Enchiladas -Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Shrimp Enchilada
|$15.00
Sauteed shrimp & pico folded into a blue corn tortilla & our fire roasted poblano chile crm sc.
|Santa Fe Enchilada
|$14.00
Blue corn tort, grilled chk, onions, bell peppers& jack chz smothered in green chile sc with sr crm & sliced avocado.
|Jr Chix Enchilada
|$7.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Beef Enchiladas -Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
4730 Chace Circle, Hoover
|Beef Enchiladas -Sm.
|$15.50
serves 2-3
Meals by Misty - Homewood
2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood
|Thursday: Beef Enchiladas, Street Corn, Tortilla Chips and Creamy Jalapeno Dip
|Beef Enchilada Bake
|Beef Enchiladas, Street Corn, Creamy Jalapeno Dip, Fresh Salsa, Tortilla Chips, and a Sombrero! Serves 5-6
|$47.00