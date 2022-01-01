Fajitas in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve fajitas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
