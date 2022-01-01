Fish and chips in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish’n’Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Little London

162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish’n’Chips$16.50
No words needed. Little London’s food truck favorite! Two battered cod loins with our from scratch British style steak fries. Served with our famous from-scratch dill tartar sauce
Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$26.00
black drum, french fries, tartar sauce
Steel Gastropub image

 

Steel Gastropub

2808 7th ave s #107, Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.95
