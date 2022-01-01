Fish and chips in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve fish and chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Little London
162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham
|Fish’n’Chips
|$16.50
No words needed. Little London’s food truck favorite! Two battered cod loins with our from scratch British style steak fries. Served with our famous from-scratch dill tartar sauce
SEAFOOD
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham
|Fish and Chips
|$26.00
black drum, french fries, tartar sauce