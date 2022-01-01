Fish tacos in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Gulf Fish Taco
|$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
5363 US-280 B100, Hoover
|Gulf Fish Taco
|$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro