Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Flan
Birmingham restaurants that serve flan
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Flan
$5.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Turkey Burgers
Sticky Rice
Shrimp Fajitas
Wontons
Tuna Rolls
Strawberry Shortcake
Omelettes
Flank Steaks
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston