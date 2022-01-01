Flank steaks in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve flank steaks
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Flank Steak
|$18.00
Grilled flank steak, served with roasted potatoes, broccoli, and romesco sauce
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Flank Steak Fajitas
|$32.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans