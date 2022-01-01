Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ice cream in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Fried Ice Cream
Birmingham restaurants that serve fried ice cream
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$6.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$7.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Blt Salad
Ribeye Steak
Corn Dogs
Egg Sandwiches
Apple Fritters
Octopus
Caramel Cake
Tomato Soup
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston