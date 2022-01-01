Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve fried ice cream

La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$6.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$7.00
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Blt Salad

Ribeye Steak

Corn Dogs

Egg Sandwiches

Apple Fritters

Octopus

Caramel Cake

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston