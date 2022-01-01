Fruit salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve fruit salad
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad & Fruit Plate
|$10.00
Our housemade chicken salad on greens with fruit and our citrus vinaigrette. Served with a warm orange roll.
Craft's on Church St.
49 Church St, Birmingham
|Crunchy Chicken Salad + Fruit
|$9.95
Romaine/iceberg blend topped with Crunchy Chicken Salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fruit