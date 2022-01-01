Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fudge in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Fudge
Birmingham restaurants that serve fudge
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
No reviews yet
Fudge Pie
$4.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
No reviews yet
Fudge Pie
$4.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Scallops
Chips And Salsa
Milkshakes
Gyro Wraps
Shrimp Rolls
Ravioli
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Nigiri
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston