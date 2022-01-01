Garlic cheese bread in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Post Office Pies image

PIZZA

Post Office Pies

209 41st St, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (2832 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Spread, Side of Marinara
More about Post Office Pies
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook image

 

Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook

270 Rele Street, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic cheese Bread$9.00
More about Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook

