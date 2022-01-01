Grilled chicken in Birmingham

Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich image

 

The Fennec - Birmingham

1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
More about The Fennec - Birmingham
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
More about Ashley Mac's
Grilled Chicken Special image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Grilled Chicken Special image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Grilled Chicken Special image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

1821 2nd Ave N #170, Birmingham

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
More about Ashley Mac's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
More about Ashley Mac's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Special$10.99
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

