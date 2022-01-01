Grilled chicken in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Fennec - Birmingham
1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.00
grilled chicken, bacon, havarti, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted croissant
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Special
|$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
