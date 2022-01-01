Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad
More about Hot Spot
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Lunch Char-Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad$10.99
Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled
marinated chicken, homemade salsa, Jack cheese & served with tortilla chips
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken breast mixed with green salad served with Nori ginger dressing
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
More about The Purple Onion
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.99
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.99
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty - Homewood

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Orzo, Berry Feta Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Octopus

Meatball Subs

Pretzels

Bisque

Chicken Fajitas

Noodle Bowls

Cowboy Burgers

Steak Quesadillas

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston