Grilled chicken salad in Birmingham

Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Lunch Char-Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
|$10.99
|Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$9.99
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled
marinated chicken, homemade salsa, Jack cheese & served with tortilla chips
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast mixed with green salad served with Nori ginger dressing
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
|Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$9.99