Grilled chicken sandwiches in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and chipotle aioli on focaccia bread
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham
|Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham
|Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.