Grilled chicken sandwiches in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Item pic

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and chipotle aioli on focaccia bread
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Takeout
Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Half Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and aioli on grilled white bread. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

