Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled shrimp salad in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Birmingham restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad
$14.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Turkey Bacon
Pad See
Tuna Rolls
Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Prime Rib Sandwiches
Rice Noodles
Club Sandwiches
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston