Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gulab jamun in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Gulab Jamun
Birmingham restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean
22 Green Springs Hwy, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun
$3.99
More about Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean
Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway
22 Green Springs Highway, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun
$2.49
More about Biryani Bowl - 22 Green Springs Highway
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Grilled Chicken
Crispy Chicken
Crispy Tacos
Lobsters
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Apple Salad
Brulee
Crab Cakes
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(154 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(192 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston