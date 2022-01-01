Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Gyoza
Birmingham restaurants that serve gyoza
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$8.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Yum Yai Thai Takeout
5426 US-280, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Pork Gyoza
$6.95
Your choice of pan fried or steamed vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce. 6PCS
Vegetable Gyoza
$6.95
Your choice of steamed or pan fried vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce (6 pcs)
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout
