Gyoza in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve gyoza

Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Pork Gyoza image

 

Yum Yai Thai Takeout

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$6.95
Your choice of pan fried or steamed vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce. 6PCS
Vegetable Gyoza$6.95
Your choice of steamed or pan fried vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce (6 pcs)
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout

