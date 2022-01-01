Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham Sandwich$10.00
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Ham Sandwich$6.00
Grilled Pineapple and Ham Sandwich$10.99
On Three warm yeast rolls with hot sweet mustard.
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

