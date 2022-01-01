Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Cookie Fix

2854 18th Street, Homewood

Avg 4.9 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$3.95
Graham cracker shortbread cookie with creamy, tart key lime filling. Topped with buttercream icing and graham cracker crumbs.
More about Cookie Fix
Item pic

 

Cookie Fix

3152 Heights Village, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$3.95
graham cracker shortbread cookie with a creamy, tart key lime filling; topped with buttercream icing and graham cracker crumbs.
More about Cookie Fix
Automatic Seafood and Oysters image

SEAFOOD

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
toasted meringue
More about Automatic Seafood and Oysters
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Ham Sandwiches

Coconut Soup

Kale Caesar Salad

Salmon

Chocolate Brownies

Cake

Lo Mein

Pork Belly

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston