Key lime pies in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve key lime pies
COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Cookie Fix
2854 18th Street, Homewood
|Key Lime Pie
|$3.95
Graham cracker shortbread cookie with creamy, tart key lime filling. Topped with buttercream icing and graham cracker crumbs.
Cookie Fix
3152 Heights Village, Birmingham
|Key Lime Pie
|$3.95
graham cracker shortbread cookie with a creamy, tart key lime filling; topped with buttercream icing and graham cracker crumbs.
SEAFOOD
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
toasted meringue