Kimchi in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$10.95
Basmati rice stir fried with kimchi & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280 image

 

Yum Yai Thai Takeout

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi$4.00
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout

