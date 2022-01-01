Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Filet Mignon$30.40
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Lobster Tail$23.00
Maine lobster tail mixed with crab salad, baked with spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy sauce, tobiko, ell sauce and sesame seeds on top
More about Shiki - Homewood
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Michael's Restaurant

1525 1st ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tail Bites$29.00
More about Michael's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$13.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL

