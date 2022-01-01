Lobsters in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve lobsters
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Lobster and Filet Mignon
|$30.40
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Baked Lobster Tail
|$23.00
Maine lobster tail mixed with crab salad, baked with spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy sauce, tobiko, ell sauce and sesame seeds on top
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Michael's Restaurant
1525 1st ave S, Birmingham
|Lobster Tail Bites
|$29.00
Nothing But Noodles - AL
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|Lobster Ravioli
|$13.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)